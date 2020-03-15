When is Killing Eve Season 3 Coming? ‘Jodie Comer’ & ‘Sandra Oh’ Returning? Release Date, cast, expectation and more

Killing Eve Season 3 is a leading-edge talk in the world of shows and fans are anticipating the release of the third season. Well, you need not worry about any research work as we got you covered here.

The announcement for the third season of Killing Eve came in April 2019 even before season two arrived on the screens. Also, to your delight, the show is already renewed for a fourth season as well. The date is officially confirmed to be April 26, 2020, bringing Eve and Villanelle right to our screens.

Well, the season finale of the last season was very unpredictable and tragic. Villanelle shot Eve at the culmination repaying Eve for her kindness of stabbing Villanelle in the first season. But the story is yet to continue for subsequent two installments, and we can sure shot predict that Eve is not dead yet.

Thus reel life Eve and Villanelle i.e., Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer respectively are high of returning to the third season of Killing Eve. Fiona Shaw, as M16 agent Carolyn Martens and Sean Delaney as Kenny, are also odds on expected to reprise their roles. The only change in the cards is for the showrunner of Killing Eve. Suzanne Heathcote would replace Emerald Fennell in the third season. Each of the show’s season has had a different showrunner. Fennell herself succeeded Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the second segment of the show.

The thriller show with dark comedy features an investigative intelligence officer, Eve, starting off to capture a psychopathic assassin, Villanelle. As their cat and mouse chase advances, the duo develops a mutual obsession with each other keeping aside their missions. The entire show is based on this turbulent relationship between the lady leads.