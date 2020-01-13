when-is-impeachment:-american-crime-story-on-tv?

American Crime Story will be back for a third season under the umbrella ‘Impeachent’, depicting the Clinton–Lewinsky sex scandal of the mid-90s.

Once again, the new season of the anthology series will portray a major event in recent American history such as The People v O.J. Simpson (season one) and The Assassination of Gianni Versace (season two). For the first time, Monica Lewinsky will tell her side of the story by producing the latest season of the television anthology.

When will Impeachment: American Crime Story be released?

Its US premiere was originally slated for September 2020 but the anthology series’ American network FX came under criticism for the scheduling decision. With the country’s general election taking place on 3rd November 2020, critics were concerned about the potential sway the show could have on the election results.

Journalist Mark Harris took to Twitter back in August 2019 to condemn the decision, stating “Airing this during the final six weeks of the 2020 election is an abysmal idea. I’m looking forward to seeing it, and I hope FX reconsiders the timing.”

Harris went on to say that the decision was a “disservice to our fragile political system and to the talented people involved in this show.”

Airing this during the final six weeks of the 2020 election is an abysmal idea. I’m looking forward to seeing it, and I hope FX reconsiders the timing. https://t.co/flgttR5t18 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 6, 2019

In early January 2020, FX announced it would be putting a pin in seaon’s 3 launch date, though FX chairman John Landgraf has stated the decision was due to the show’s expected “long production” rather than general election concerns.

“[Exec producer] Ryan [Murphy] is probably objectively the busiest man in show business… and he’s not available to start production until March 21 of this year,” Landgraf told reporters during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “So that means we won’t be physically done actually shooting the episodes until October, because of the long production.

“So I think we initially announced that we’d air in September, and I don’t think that’s reasonable, frankly, given that it won’t finish production until October.”

As for when the series will actually hit small screens, Landgraf said, “We sort of have to get into production, sort of see how the production goes, how long the production is going to be. So I guess I would say it’s TBD at this point, but I don’t think we’ll make it by September.”

The good news is that this change in strategy won’t inherently jive with the BBC’s schedule, meaning that a 2020 release in the UK can’t be absolutely guaranteed, which may be why the broadcaster has confirmed that it will host season three, but not when exactly.

What is it about?

Impeachment will follow the uproar surrounding the affair of 49-year-old U.S. President Bill Clinton and 22-year-old Monica Lewinsky (an intern at the White House).

The series will portray the repercussions of their liaison which started with a sexual harassment case (filed by Paula Jones) against Clinton that eventually spiralled into him being impeached for perjury and obstruction of justice in 1998.

Who will star in American Crime Story?

British film star Clive Owen has unveiled to play Bill Clinton, the President at the heart of a sex scandal.

He joins stars including Beanie Feldstein (Monica Lewinsky) who will appear alongside previous ACS cast members Sarah Paulson (Linda Tripp) and Annaleigh Ashford (Paula Jones).

Paulson portrayed Marcia Clark in The People v O.J. Simpson, while Ashford appeared as Elizabeth Cote in The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere in the UK sometime after the US release on 27th September 2020.