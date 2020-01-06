when-is-hollyoaks-later-on-e4-tonight-and-who-will-die?

Get ready, because Hollyoaks Later is back tonight.

The post-watershed bonanza will be a dramatic one, as Breda’s reign of terror looks set to tumble down.

But who else will she bring down with her, and what time does it all kick off?

Find out here.

When is Hollyoaks Later on and how long is it?

Hollyoaks Later kicks off on E4 this evening, Monday 6 January, at 9pm.

You can catch up again tomorrow at 11pm on Channel 4.

Unlike the normal five-episode format, there will only be one hour-long episode this time around.

Who dies in Hollyoaks Later?

While it’s not yet known who will die, if tonight’s episode follows the same pattern as previous Later segments, then it’s likely at least one person will be in the firing line. But who?

John Paul’s suspicions will lead him to Breda’s box of possessions which she’ll use to frame Mercedes.

This intel will leave both him and Mercedes vulnerable, if Breda gets to them before they get to the police.

Breda will head to the pig farm armed with a pitchfork, but it’s not yet clear who will face her wrath.

The recent trailer showed the farm engulfed in flames, so it’s also possible that Sylver or Goldie could find themselves trapped.

Then of course, there’s the question of Breda – will she die, or will she manage to slip away?

Actress Moya Brady told Metro.co.uk that she hopes Breda escapes justice – just to add a unique plot twist.

She said: ‘I’d like to think she was still out in the world, causing mayhem and being a dangerous old lady. You don’t see many dangerous old ladies, just men don’t you? I don’t think she should have been punished. But I understand for that kind of character, viewers need that pay off.’

Tune in tonight to find out.

