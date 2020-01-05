when-is-glow-season-4-on-netflix?-what’s-going-to-happen?

Much like their real-life counterparts, Netflix’s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling’s run has proven to be all too short-lived. Nevertheless having survived the Netflix three-season curse, the wrestlers are back for one last match that promises more outrageous 80s hairstyles, Emmy-winning stunt-work and female-focused friendship.

Here’s everything you need to know about GLOW’s final glimmer…

When is Glow Season 4 on Netflix?

A release date hasn’t been confirmed, but going by previous years Glow season 4 will likely be released in summer 2020.

Excited to announce that GLOW will be back for a fourth and final season! I wish I never had to say goodbye to these characters, but I am so grateful to get one more round with our incredible team. You better believe… https://t.co/xjqV0EGA80 — Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) September 20, 2019

GLOW seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now.

What will happen in GLOW season 4?

Glow follows the personal and professional lives of a group of women who reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in 1980s Los Angeles.

Season three left the GLOW gang fractured: Carmen has left the group, Sam is now making films with his daughter, and Ruth seemingly rejected close friend Debbie’s offer of a directing job to pursue acting.

Season four, therefore, will have a very different feel, seeing the girls return to Los Angeles to appear in Debbie’s new wrestling show now that she and Bash own a TV network. The wrestlers will likely take on new personas as part of GLOW’s TV reinvention, as well as facing a slew of personal issues.

Show creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are sure to be very happy on receiving a fourth season, having ended season three on a cliffhanger:

“We have a full story to tell and whether or not we’re idiots for not giving ourselves an ending this season remains to be seen,” Flahive told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve played it this way every season, where we’ve sort of left it all on the field. This show has a big heart and a big cast and big story to tell, and other people are not going to set that limit for us. We can’t do that, because it wouldn’t be fair to what we’re trying to do. We’d love to have the opportunity to give the show a satisfying ending.”

Who is in the cast of Glow season 4?

Alison Brie leads the cast as Ruth ‘Zoya the Destroya’ Wilder, with Betty Gilpin as her former close friend Debbie ‘Liberty Belle’ Eagan. Arrow’s Sydelle Noel plays Cherry ‘Black Magic’ Bang and singer Kate Nash will appear as Rhonda ‘Britannica’ Richardson.

Marc Maron (Sam Sylvia), Britt Baron (Justine ‘Scab’ Biagi), Gayle Rankin (Sheila ‘the She Wolf’) and Kia Stevens (Tammé ‘The Welfare Queen’) will also return.

Is there a trailer for Glow season 4?

There is a brief teaser…