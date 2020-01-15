Evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) shows no signs of stopping his campaign of abuse against Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King), despite getting caught by her friend, Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill).

On Monday night’s episode, Cathy overheard Geoff shouting at his wife for not completing the ridiculous lists of cleaning tasks he had set out for her.

Tonight’s episode will see Yasmeen try to make amends to her abusive husband by staying up all night to clean, wearing herself out in the process.

Will Cathy confront Geoff and expose him as the villain he is?

When is Geoff caught for abusing Yasmeen in Coronation Street?

In tonight’s episode of Corrie, he will take drastic measures to cover his tracks by telling everyone Yasmeen is an alcoholic.

Cathy will try to speak to Yasmeen about the incident she witnessed, before their conversation is curtailed by Geoff’s arrival.

Later, when Brian (Peter Gunn) tells Geoff he is worried about Yasmeen, Geoff responds by saying she has a problem with alcohol.

Brian believes this to be the explanation for his black eye – an assumption which Geoff fails to correct.

Now the lie is set up, Geoff confronts Yasmeen, claiming she drinks too much and that others have noticed it too.

It is not known when Geoff will get caught for abusing Yasmeen, and if his plan is successful, things might get even worse first.

Actor Ian Bartholomew confirmed the storyline will go to dark places.

Speaking about Geoff’s character he said: ‘I knew where it was going but I wasn’t sure how far it was going to go. All the early stuff was deliberately ambiguous as I wasn’t entirely sure how it was going to develop.

‘Since then it has become clearer that his behaviour is becoming more and more unacceptable in a sociological sense and it is very interesting to play, it is difficult, he is not a moustache twirling villain so with that comes challenges as he is the sort of villain who has very few if any redeeming features.’

Coronation Street continues tonight, 15 January, at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Evil Geoff Metcalfe takes drastic action to cover his tracks tonight

MORE: Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn reveals what’s next for her after Sinead Tinker exit