when-is-finding-alice-on-tv?-what-is-it-about?

The team behind The Durrells are reuniting to create Finding Alice – an ITV series which follows a wife’s “honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief” after her husband’s death.

Roger Golby and Simon Nye created the six-part drama with Keeley Hawes, who stars as the titular character.

Here’s everything we know so far:

When is Finding Alice on TV?

ITV has not yet announced an airdate for Finding Alice, but filming is set to begin in January 2020.

What is Finding Alice about?

The contemporary drama follows Alice as she copes with the loss of Harry – her husband of twenty years – who fell down the stairs of their new dream house. However, she soon realises that Harry left behind a storm of secrets, debt and criminality for her to clean up.

ITV teases: “Men have a habit of hiding stuff that they don’t want to deal with, and Alice discovers that Harry was worse than most.”

The series was created by The Durrells’ director Roger Goldby, Keely Hawes and writer Simon Nye, who also penned Men Behaving Badly and 2006 film Flushed Away.

“I am relishing tackling a big, emotional, contemporary subject,” said Nye. “And who better to do it with than the amazing Keeley and legendary director/writer Roger Goldby, having survived working with them on The Durrells.”

“I think there is something so particular and compelling about watching a strong female led drama,” said Goldby. “We are so lucky to have Keeley playing Alice, she has an incredible depth of performance combined with a pitch perfect instinct for comedy.”

Red Production Company’s Nicola Shindler, who previously worked on Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, will be an executive producer on the series alongside Goldby, Nye and Hawes.

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill said that Hawes will be unmissable as the series lead. “This is a brilliant script – emotionally truthful and darkly funny. It’s about family and grief and introduces us to the wonderfully original character of Alice.”

Who stars in Finding Alice?

Keeley Hawes, who is known for her roles in the Bodyguard, The Durrells and Line of Duty, is set to play Alice.

“I am absolute delighted to be working with the brilliant Simon Nye and hugely talented Goldby on a project that means so much to all of us,” Hawes said. “I have been a huge fan of Nicola Shindler for many years and I’m thrilled to be working with her at least on Finding Alice.”