when-is-doctor-who-coming-to-hbo-max?

The very popular BBC’s television show Doctor Who is due to stream on HBO Max this spring.

Doctor Who is moving to HBO Max in 2020, according to a report from CNN. The first eleven seasons of the series will be available to stream on HBO Max when the streaming service launches in May 2020.

There’s no official launch date for the streaming service yet, but as soon as it launches, all those episodes of Doctor Who will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The new seasons of Doctor Who, including season 12, which just premiered on BBC in the UK, will also be added to HBO Max eventually. We don’t know when that will be exactly.

That isn’t all, though. Doctor Who is only part of the total package deal with The BBC. HBO Max subscribers will also be able to stream episodes of The Office, Top Gear, Luther, The Honorable Woman, as well.

Doctor Who is probably BBC’s most popular TV show, and I remember watching it when it first premiered in 1963. The first series lasted until 1989, and it continued again beginning in 2005. There have been 13 Doctors over the years, but the changes in the main character haven’t affected the popularity of the TV series.

The Doctor, currently played by Jodie Whittaker, is an extraterrestrial also known as a time lord who can travel through time the way most of us would drive to a nearby city. The Doctor is an eccentric, compassionate scientist who uses time and space as a way to resolve issues of corruption and conflict happening throughout the universe.

She travels through the universe via the TARDIS, the Doctor’s ship that looks like a blue police phone booth, but it can camouflage itself to fit in with its surroundings. Although it looks small on the outside, it opens into a much bigger space when you walk inside.

Are you excited about Doctor Who coming to HBO Max? Let us know in the comments below!