when-is-disney+-coming-to-the-uk-as-release-date-is-confirmed?

This is not a drill – Disney have brought forward the UK launch of Disney by a week.

The entertainment giant has confirmed that the streaming service will be hitting these shores in a matter of months after Disney first became available in the US in November.

If – when you’re done screaming – you want to know what that the new launch date is then read on, because we’ve got what you need to know about when Disney will hit the UK and what it will cost.

When is Disney coming to the UK?

Disney is hitting the UK on March 24, 2020.

That’s a whole week before the initial launch date, which was previously set for March 31.

This date will also see the streaming service launch in Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

This means that, from 24 March, we’ll be able to access episodes of Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian as well as the likes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The World According To Jeff Goldblum.

Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31st. Please note: Titles may vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/lE6nzBeaXy — Disney (@disneyplus) November 7, 2019

Subscribers will also be able to stream Mary Poppins, Malcolm In The Middle, The Simpsons, Ms. Marvel, WandaVision and more.

Disney have also confirmed the pricing, with subscriptions costing £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

One subscription will allow four users to watch at the same time.

