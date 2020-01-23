when-is-death-in-paradise-back-on-bbc-one?

Death in Paradise is back with another series – and plenty more murder mysteries to solve in the Caribbean sunshine as we watch on from our sofas in the gloomy British winter.

Here’s what you need to know about the new series, when it’s on, who’s in it and what we might expect to see…

When is Death in Paradise back on TV?

Death in Paradise continues on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 9pm on BBC One, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursday nights.

New Year’s Eve celebrations are cut short on Saint Marie this year in #DeathInParadise. A new series begins next Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/WY5ToETOow — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 2, 2020

Will there be another series of Death in Paradise?

Death in Paradise will return for not one but TWO more series, filming once again in Guadaloupe.

The BBC1 crime drama has been recommissioned for a ninth and tenth outing following its eighth successful run, with a consolidated audience of 8.9 million for the 2019 series premiere.

Exciting news! Death in Paradise has been re-commissioned for TWO MORE series!! We are so happy that you will be seeing much more of the Honoré police team on Saint Marie!#DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/aAdK8A6t9L — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) February 28, 2019

Tommy Bulfin, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, said: “We are delighted to announce that Death in Paradise is coming back to BBC1. The show is a jewel in our roster of top drama and we are thrilled that it’s returning.”

Kris Marshall would “unequivocally” love to return to Death in Paradise for a cameo

“We’re excited to let the audience get to know our new characters better whilst also throwing some major surprises into the mix along the way – and of course solving the odd murder or sixteen,” added Tim Key, executive producer at Red Planet Pictures.

He added: “We’re thrilled to be back in Guadeloupe with our fantastic cast and crew getting to work on more ingenious murder mysteries in the Caribbean sun. We can’t wait for the audience to see what we’ve got in store for series nine – there are some big surprises coming.”

Why is Ardal O’Hanlon leaving Death in Paradise?

We’ll be saying goodbye to Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney after three years heading up Saint Marie’s police force.

The Irish actor arrived in series six, and will depart midway through the upcoming ninth series.

“I’ve spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney,” he said in a statement. “It’s been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world.

“However, it’s time to move on and explore other opportunities – preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I’m confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!”

It’s still a mystery whether DI Jack Mooney will be leaving the island or peace or if he could become the show’s latest murder victim…

When does Ralf Little replace him on Death in Paradise?

Ralf Little is set to take over from Ardal O’Hanlon in the upcoming series.

Little (who was on RadioTimes.com’s shortlist for the job) will take on the role of DI Neville Parker, a Manchester detective dispatched to the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie when a woman from his home city is murdered.

“It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI!” Little said. “How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series.”

Death in Paradise originally starred Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole, but he was replaced by Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman, who was in turn replaced with Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ralf to the team – he’s not only a great actor but also extremely funny and from the moment he stepped on set we knew the show was in safe hands,” executive producer Tim Key added. “Neville is a true fish out of water and the island of Saint Marie is going to test him to the core. We’re hugely excited about the future and can’t wait for the audience to meet D.I Parker.”

Is Madeleine joining Death in Paradise full time as the “new Florence”?

Yes! Despite a slightly ambiguous ending to series eight, the BBC has now confirmed that DS Madeleine Dumas is here to stay – and actress Aude Legastelois will be a series regular.

Having arrived in Saint Marie to investigate Florence’s shooting and make a report on DI Jack Mooney’s unusual crime-solving methods, Madeleine made her debut in the last two episodes of series eight. She was soon drafted in to help the team solve a seemingly-impossible murder and began to fall in love with the island.

Joining the Honoré Police, Madeleine takes the place of DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) as Jack’s second-in-command.

Aude Legastelois said: “I’m thrilled that I’ve been given the opportunity to continue my role as Madeleine and to rejoin the cast of Death in Paradise. I can’t wait for Madeleine to be fully integrated into the Honoré Police team and for the viewers to get to know her further.”

Who will star in Death in Paradise series nine?

Ardal O’Hanlon returns as lead detective DI Jack Mooney (for now), heading up the team at the Saint Marie police force which also includes Officer JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare), Officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos), and newcomer DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois).

Don Warrington is back to play Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, while Elizabeth Bourgine plays bar owner Catherine Bordey.

Joséphine Jobert will NOT return as DS Florence Cassell after her dramatic exit towards the end of series eight, although hopefully our cast will make some off-screen visits to see her in Martinique.

It also seems that Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) who left before the beginning of series eight, will not be making a comeback. According to Jack Mooney, he’s currently on a sailing adventure around the world with his long-lost father.

Who are the guest stars for Death in Paradise in 2020?

The BBC promised a “star-studded array of guest cast” for series nine, and they have delivered.

Adrian Edmondson will be playing a man called Charles Crabtree, who witnesses an attack – but may not be telling the whole truth about what happened.

EastEnders star Nina Wadia joins as Anna, who is a potential love interest for DI Jack Mooney.

Other actors who’ll be appearing in the new series include Steve Pemberton, Javone Prince, Jade Anouka, Alexander Vlahos, Nell Hudson, Samuel West, and Samantha Bond.