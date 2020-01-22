when-is-chinese-new-year-2020-and-why-does-the-date-change?

Chinese New Year will take place on 25 January – this year. That isn’t always the case.

Although preparations began on 17 January, the actual celebrations for the Year of the Rat won’t take place until this Saturday, nearly a month after most other cultures ring in the new year.

The huge homage to Chinese food and culture will keep going a lot longer – until 8 February – and will be observed by more than a billion people worldwide.

The date for the so-called Spring Festival, which celebrates the beginning of a new year according to Chinese tradition, is actually based on the lunar calendar rather than the standard Gregorian.

It begins anywhere between 21 January and 20 February on the Gregorian calendar, but must coincide with the lunar cycle.

The first day of Chinese New Year starts with the new moon, and the last day (the Lantern festival), ends 15 days later on the full moon.

Next year, for example, the celebration will take place on 12 February.

How is Chinese New Year celebrated?

The family celebration, known as the ‘surrounding of the stove’ – or weilu – is a dinner to honour the spirits of the ancestors.

Married couples give single people and children a red packet containing money, for luck.

What is the animal for Chinese New Year 2020?

Unlike last year, when we had to make do with the Year of the Pig, this year we’ll be living in the Year of the Rat.

Think that doesn’t bode well?

Of the 12 animals on the Chinese Zodiac cycle, the Rat is said to be a harbinger of wealth. Kung hei fat choy!

