when-is-cheer-season-2-coming-to-netflix?

CHEER – Credit: Netflix After watching Cheer, audiences loudly shouted, “give me a season 2!,” in their best cheerleader voice! But will a second season happen? If so, when should we expect it?Just as some of the stunts performed in Cheer, the future of the documentary is rather shaky. It’s no secret that fans and even Netflix would love another season. We need a season 2, the members of the Navarro College Cheer Squad have captured America’s hearts and we all want to see them again.Needless to say, we all want to continue cheering on this group of talented athletes, but the National Cheerleaders Association and The National Dance Alliance are making the possibility of a second season rather difficult.After the incredibly success of the docuseries, the NCA and NDA have changed their rules. According to Decider, both associations now declared that “appearing in a televised program and/or print media that portrays their team, school or general activity of collegiate cheer and/or dance in a negative manner” is not allowed.What’s more, the new statement includes that “schools that desire to compete at Nationals as well as participate in such media (reality show or documentary, news articles, books, etc.) should consult their school legal counsel to develop and access license and consult with NCA & NDA in advance to pre-determine any possible conflicts of interest.”In short, the NCA and NDA are making things complicated and rather messy. Fans, cast, and crew members are upset because Cheer is an accurate portrayal of their struggles. This seems like major censorship, but there may be no other way around it.If Cheer does proceed to secure a second season renewal, we can expect to see that approximately a year from the season 1 premiere date, so we’re thinking early January 2021. We’ll keep you posted on any changes (or official renewal/cancellation notices).