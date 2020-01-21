when-is-britain’s-got-talent-back-in-2020?-start-date,-how-to-audition-and-tickets

Get your golden buzzers out as Britain’s Got Talent will back on ITV in 2020 for its fourteenth series.

The reality competition, which discovered Susan Boyle, Diversity and Lost Voice Guy, has started filming the upcoming series and tickets to see the live auditions are now available.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming series…

When is Britain’s Got Talent back on TV?

An official airdate for the 2020 series of Britain’s Got Talent has not been announced yet, however, the live auditions are started in London on Saturday 18th January.

In previous years, the show has started airing on ITV at the beginning of April, with the finale taking place in June.

Who are the presenters on Britain’s Got Talent?

Britain’s favourite double act Ant & Dec are back to present the show this year. The presenters, who have hosted the talent competition since its debut in 2007, are also known for being the faces of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

This series will be Anthony McPartlin’s second year back on Britain’s Got Talent after he stepped away from his TV commitments to recover from a painkiller addiction in 2018. Declan Donnelly hosted the live shows of the twelfth series by himself.

The duo are reportedly set to sign a new £40 million deal with ITV to secure their roles on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, BGT and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Who are the judges on Britain’s Got Talent?

Music mogul Simon Cowell, actress Amanda Holden, singer Alesha Dixon, comedian David Walliams will be returning to the BGT judging panel for another year of shocking, surprising and stellar auditions.

Amanda Holden, who has been a judge on the show since 2007, reportedly signed a £3 million deal to continue on BGT for another three years at the beginning of this year.

Where are the auditions taking place?

BGT’s live auditions are taking place in both London and Manchester over January and February. The London auditions will take place in The London Palladium, located in Soho, and the Manchester auditions are being hosted by The Lowry – a theatre in Salford Quays.

Here are the dates and times that auditions are taking place:

Auditions at The London Palladium:

Saturday 18 th January – 2pm

January – 2pm Saturday 18 th January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Sunday 19 th January – 2pm

January – 2pm Sunday 19 th January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Monday 20 th January – 2pm

January – 2pm Monday 20 th January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Wednesday 22 nd January – 2pm

January – 2pm Wednesday 22 nd January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Thursday 23 nd January – 2pm

January – 2pm Thursday 23nd January – 6.30pm

Auditions at the Lowry, in Manchester:

Wednesday 5 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Wednesday 5 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Thursday 6 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Thursday 6 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Friday 7 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Friday 7 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Sunday 9 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Sunday 9 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Monday 10 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Monday 10th February – 6.30pm

How can I get tickets to the live auditions?

If you fancy being in the audience for the BGT auditions, you can apply for tickets at The Applause Store website, however some of the dates have already sold out.

All tickets are free and audience members are chosen on a first-come-first-served basis. The minimum age limit is 12 years old and any children under the age of 18 must be companied by an adult.

When is the final?

ITV has not yet confirmed the date of the BGT finale, but in recent years, it took place at the beginning of June.

Who won the last series of Britain’s Got Talent?

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery won the 2019 series of the reality competition with his singing skills. The 89-year-old became the oldest ever winner of BGT and has since released an album.

Magician Ben Hart came in third place on the thirteenth series and mentalist X, also known as Marc Spelmann, came in second.

Britain’s Got Talent will air on ITV later this year