when-is-brexit-going-to-happen?

Britain is set to leave the European Union in the very near future as Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s Brexit bill has passed through Parliament.

The Parliamentary approval of this deal has cleared the path for Britain to leave the European Union in a little over a week.

With a few different purported Brexit dates having passed us by since the referendum, you’d be forgiven for losing track of when the latest deadline is.

Since Johnson’s bill is soon expected to become law, this latest Brexit date is definitely one to commit to memory…

When is Brexit happening?

The UK is set to leave the EU on 31 January.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill has cleared the last parliamentary hurdle on the UK and is due to be given royal assent, meaning it will become law.

The bill still needs to be validated by the EU Parliament, but, in lieu of any unexpected circumstances, it will enter the statue book and Britain will leave the European Union on 31 January.

On Thursday morning, the Prime Minister declared that the UK has ‘crossed the Brexit finish line’.

He said the country would ‘move forwards as one United Kingdom’, adding: ‘At times it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we’ve done it.

‘Now we can put the rancour and division of the past three years behind us and focus on delivering a bright, exciting future – with better hospitals and schools, safer streets and opportunity spread to every corner of our country.’

It’s expected that the Queen will give her formal approval of the bill in the coming days.

Meanwhile the European Parliament will hold its consent vote on January 29.

However that doesn’t mean the Brexit transition period will end on 31 January, as a trade deal with the EU still needs to be struck.

The UK currently has until the end of 2020 to forge said deal and until 30 June 2020 to agree a deal or ask for an extension to the Brexit transition period.

If a trade deal has not been agreed between the UK and the EU by the December 31 deadline, Britain will exit the transition period with no deal.

