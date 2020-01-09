Beastars – Copyright. Orange

After it was mistakenly reported that Beastars would be coming to Netflix in October 2019, we’ve known for some time that Beastars would be arriving on Netflix very “soon”. The highly anticipated anime series has been a smash hit, and even before its release was in high demand by plenty of Netflix subscribers. There’s still no official release date, but thanks to a Netflix twitter account we know that Beastars will be coming to Netflix soon.

Beastars is a popular Japanese manga series written by Paru Itagaki. First debuting in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine on September 6th, the popularity of the series didn’t take long to skyrocket. While the series has an excellent and compelling storyline, many fans of the franchise adore the artwork of the Beastars.

The popularity of anthropomorphic stories has grown exponentially over the past ten years, and even though there are now many different franchises to choose from, Beastars still manages to stand out amongst the rest.

In a society of anthropomorphic animals, the culture is divided amongst herbivores and carnivores. At Cherryton Academy, Legosi, a large but timid and quiet wolf is a member of the school’s drama club, working as a stagehand. The club is run by the star pupil Louis, a red deer. After the death and devouring of a student, the alpaca Tem, a wave of distrust rocks the school as the herbivores and carnivores are at odds. To make life even more complicated for Legosi, he has a fateful encounter with the dwarf rabbit Haru and soon develops very complicated feelings for her.

When is Beastars coming to Netflix?

Technically, the first season of Beastars is already on Netflix but at the time of writing the anime is only available on Netflix Japan. All twelve episodes of Beastars have aired and we can expect to see the series arrive very soon thanks to a subtle tweet from NX:

Guess it’s not too early to tell you it’s coming first thing 2020 then… #Beastars https://t.co/T7HHky4evT pic.twitter.com/RWYHRBse0J — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 5, 2019

Saying that Beastars is coming “first thing” is very ambiguous and could mean we may not see the anime arrive until March. Typically the streaming service doesn’t like to release anime titles without an English dub available. If the English dub hasn’t been recorded yet, then we know what we’re waiting for.

#Beastars is being listed with a union dub on the SAG AFTRA Database under the ‘Netflix Dubbing Agreement’ through studio Spliced Bread Productionshttps://t.co/4OqYB7xmJ0 pic.twitter.com/FioVfPcGXE — Jonathan (@JRPictures) January 9, 2020

We scoured the internet but unfortunately, Netflix has kept extremely tight-lipped with Beastars. We’re hoping to see a confirmed release date soon.

Will Beastars be available worldwide?

The series is already available in Japan, but upon release will also be available to subscribers worldwide.

Is the second season of Beastars in the works?

Reports suggest that Orange, the animation studio behind the series, is producing the second season of Beastars. The second season is likely to premiere in October 2020 and would be available to stream on Netflix in 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of Beastars? Let us know in the comments!