when-is-bbc2-sitcom-mum-on-tv?-is-it-the-final-series?

Lesley Manville returns for the final season of the acclaimed sitcom Mum, all the map in which thru which she performs Cathy, a widow adjusting to existence with out her husband, the overall whereas managing her family’s expectations of her budding relationship with family buddy Michael.

Here’s all the pieces you will want to snatch about Mum series three.

When is Mum series three on TV? Is this the final series?

Sequence three of Mum first aired on BBC2 in May well perhaps 2019, however for these that neglected out, there would possibly be now but any other different to look for the hit series.

Mum is currently being shown on BBC2. The series continues on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 10pm.

Sadly, these are indeed the final episodes of the sitcom.

Who stars in Mum series three?

Mum series three (BBC Photos)

Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) performs Cathy, a widow making an try to navigate wretchedness alongside her fractious family. Peter Mullan (Westworld) performs family buddy and Cathy’s fancy curiosity, Michael.

Sam Swainsbury (Fisherman’s Chums) performs Jason, Cathy’s hapless son, whereas a scene-stealing Lisa McGrillis (No Offence) is Jason’s well-which manner if a little bit of sad girlfriend, Kelly. Cathy’s cantankerous fogeys-in-law Reg and Maureen are performed by Karl Johnson (Lark Upward push to Candleford) and Marlene Sidawa (Brenda Taylor in Coronation Road).

Mum series three (BBC Photos)

Additionally among the forged are Ross Boatman (The Invoice) as Cathy’s brother Derek, and Dorothy Atkinson (Pennyworth) as Derek’s painfully pretentious partner, Pauline.

What befell in Mum series two?

After Michael offered his plans to transfer to Spain to be with his daughters, Cathy finally confessed her emotions for him and the finale ended on a heartwarming present as the pair secretly held hands all the map in which thru a family firework present, as Jason – who is none too elated by their budding romance – regarded on.

Sequence three will look Cathy and her family utilize a week at an opulent country residence following an invite from Pauline, who’s hired the save following a divorce payout from her well off ex-husband.

Is there a trailer for Mum series three?

Yep — it presentations Cathy, Jason and Kelly arriving at the country residence, essential to the snobbish Pauline’s glee.

