when-is-aj-and-the-queen-on-netflix?-what’s-it-about?

Superstar drag artist RuPaul is taking a short break from the world of his hit competition show Drag Race to lead a scripted television series in 2020.

AJ and the Queen sees him transform into the sassy Ruby Red, who goes on a journey to recoup her life savings after they’re stolen from her.

Here’s everything you need to know about AJ and the Queen…

When is AJ and the Queen on Netflix?

The first season of the new series lands on Netflix on Friday 10th January 2020.

What is AJ and the Queen about?

Drag queen Ruby Red has saved up $100,000 with the intention of opening her own bar, but just as she is ready to do so the money is stolen and her carefully made plans are left in tatters.

In an attempt to earn the money back as quickly as possible, she embarks on an ambitious tour across America in an old camper van, soon discovering a stowaway on-board: 11-year-old AJ.

Struggling with a bad home life, Ruby allows AJ to accompany her on the tour and along the way they spread a positive message of acceptance and face their own personal traumas.

Each episode features a new musical performance by RuPaul, so fans will be well catered for here.

Who is in the cast?

RuPaul takes the lead role as the drag queen Ruby Red, while young newcomer Izzy G plays her sidekick AJ.

Michael Leon-Wooley (Grace and Frankie) plays Ruby’s friend Louis, with Josh Segarra (Arrow) as the ex-boyfriend who steals her savings.

Rounding out the main cast are Tia Carrere (Wayne’s World) as the villainous Lady Danger and Katerina Tannenbaum in the role of Brianna.

Due to the nature of the series, which will visit various different drag bars across its ten episodes, it is able to feature numerous queens including many from RuPaul’s competition series: Drag Race.

Which drag queens are in AJ and the Queen?

In total, 22 prolific drag queens will appear, including Valentina, Mayhem Miller, Bianca Del Rio, Eureka O’Hara, Victoria ‘Porkchop’ Parker, Alexis Mateo, Manila Luzon, Vanessa ‘Miss Vanjie’ Mateo, Jinkx Monsoon, Katya, Jaymes Mansfield, Chad Michaels, Mariah Balenciaga, Kennedy Davenport, Jade Jolie, Ongina, Latrice Royale, Monique Heart, Ginger Minj, Trinity The Tuck, Jujubee, and Pandora Boxx.

Is there a trailer?

There is indeed. Check it out below: