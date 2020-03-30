When hubby Abhishek Bachchan expressed his love for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an awards event

The classy and gorgeous couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in a very private ceremony involving only family and dear ones and it surely was a night to remember. Its been more than 10 years that the couple has been married and they are now blessed with a beautiful daughter in the form of Aradhya. But their love story didn’t start overnight. It was around the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Guru’ when Aish and Abhishek came together and since then, the quintessential love story unfolded giving everyone major couple goals. One such occasion was when Abhishek openly expressed his love for Aishwarya at an awards event after her performance and fans couldn’t help but go ‘aww’. Check out the photos below –