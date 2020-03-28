Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami are the most popular actresses on the small screen. There is a saying that ‘two actresses can’t be friends’. Well, Sanaya and Drashti have proved the line wrong every moment. The two are best friends and get along like a house on fire. They have a blast in each other’s company.

Sanaya and Drashti have always shown their fondness for each other. We love the cute moments between these divas and their pictures together give us friendship goals. They were seen as a bridesmaid in each other’s weddings. Also, they were seen supporting and cheering each other in the dance reality show (Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa).

We bring you pictures when they came together for fun! Check here