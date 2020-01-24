when-does-the-boots-70%-off-sale-start?

Boots will soon be serving up huge discounts across its products when it launches its now-traditional 70% off sale.

The health and beauty retailer will have deals on some of the biggest brands in-store and online.

Customers last year queued outside Boots branches before doors even opened, and shelves were empty after just a few hours.

Here’s what we know about when the Boots sale will start in 2020 so you can prepare yourself for the deals…

When will Boots’ 70 per cent off sale start?

Boots are keeping the exact date of the sale a secret, as they have in previous years, however it’s predicted the super sale will begin on January 31.

The store broke tradition in 2019 when it launched their generous discounts day on February 1, contrary to other retailers’ January sales.

It’s believed the 70% sale will launch on fifth Friday of the year, as it did last year.

However there are already deals to be taken advantage of as there half-price deals on products in stores and online currently.

When it comes to what we can expect to be on offer, the 70% off sale usually consists of stock leftover from Boots’ Christmas and New Years period.

Discounts last year included brands such as No7, Soap and Glory, Champneys and high-end fragrances.

No matter the lines involved, shoppers are sure to bag some decent bargains so be ready to hit the shops.

