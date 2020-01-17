when-does-the-2020-boots-70%-off-sale-start-and-what-brands-could-be-included?

Last February when Boots launched their 70 per cent off sale there were queues outside stores before the doors opened and the shelves were empty of items after just a few hours.

The 2020 Boots 70& off sale is set to be no different and there are rumoured to be some big brand names included in the generous discount event, too.

After breaking tradition in 2019 and launching their huge sale on February 1 instead of at the start of the year to coincide with other stores’ January sales, when will the 2020 Boots 70 per cent sale event start?

When does the 2020 Boots 70% off sale start

Although Boots has already been offering discounts of up to 50 per cent across some products in their stores this month, the retailer is expected to follow the same pattern as previous years and offer an additional 20 per cent off certain items.

Boots have kept the exact date a secret as they have done in previous years, but eager shoppers are predicting that the sale will start on Friday, January 31, 2020.

The logic behind this prediction is that last year the sale launched on Friday, February 1, which was the fifth Friday of the year.

In 2020, the fifth Friday of the year will be Friday, January 31 – hence the prediction that this is when the Boots 70% off sale will start – although no one knows for sure yet.

What brands are expected to be included?

The 70 per cent off sale usually comprises of stock that Boots have leftover after the Christmas period.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Last year Soap and Glory, No7, Child’s Farm, Tommee Tippee and Champneys were all brands spotted in the sale and available at a hugely discounted price.

The brands in this year’s sale may differ and there’s no way of knowing which products might be discounted – so you’ll just have to be ready to descend on your nearest Boots store when the day comes!

Metro.co.uk have reached out to Boots for comment.

MORE: Stylist explains the most common mistakes people make at the sales

MORE: Fears about climate change could stop people splurging in post-Christmas sales