when-does-supernatural-return-on-the-cw?

We’re getting dangerously close to the end of Supernatural. The occult series will soon return with the final episodes of Season 15, which find Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Cas (Misha Collins) revitalized after Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) surprising resurrection. The young Nephilim came back from the dead with a gross new diet and plan he thinks can stop Chuck aka God Chuck (Rob Benedict) once and for all. Find out how Team Free Will fares in their uphill battle against the creator of the universe when Supernatural unveils the series’ remaining episodes starting Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on The CW. Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins Break Down Jack’s Return

The final stretch will see the Winchesters continue the good fight against Chuck, which hasn’t been going well so far. They’ve suffered plenty of setbacks, like losing the only weapon that can stop him and having their hero luck stripped away so that in addition to fighting monsters week in and week out, they also had to deal with everyday problems like a flat tire and falling ill. The odds are still stacked against the boys, but thanks to a little help from an unlikely source–and Jack’s return–it looks like their luck is about to change.See how it all goes down when Supernatural returns with new episodes Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.) Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Jensen Ackles, SupernaturalPhoto: Dean Buscher, Dean Buscher/The CW