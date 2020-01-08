To celebrate the new leap year, Poundland has called on women to ‘take the leap’ and propose to their partners with a ‘standby’ ring.

According to Irish folklore, women are allowed take matters into their own hands and can propose marriage on February 29.

The tradition started back in the 5th century when St. Patrick decreed that women could propose on this fated day, following complaints from Irish nun St. Brigid who said men took too long to propose.

It goes without saying that in this day and age, anyone can take the reigns when it comes to proposals.

However if you’re a sucker for tradition, but also tired of waiting for your other half to pop the question, then you’re in luck!

So, ahead of 29 February, where can you snap up Poundland’s bling without the sting?

When does Poundland’s £1 engagement ring go on sale?

According to Poundland’s Twitter, the rings will go on sale this Monday, 13 January.

They wrote: Take the leap…because he might never get round to it? 😉 In stores from Monday #PoundlandManBand #29Feb’

However, the rings have already been spotted by shrewd shoppers in the ‘Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK’ Facebook group.

A user posted a picture of the faux silver band which is enclosed in blue velvet box.

It was met with a mixed reaction.

‘Rings don’t have to be expensive the ring is the symbol as never-ending as one and eternal. ‘I wouldn’t personally want a Poundland ring as “keep” engagement ring but ok as something until can pick out something more her or his taste,’ one user wrote.

Others said: ‘If you truly love someone the price of a ring doesn’t matter.’

What is a standby ring?

Standby rings are intended to act as a placeholder until couples can buy a proper ring.

Given the amount of saving required to buy an engagement ring, it’s not a bad idea.

Depending on how seriously they take the £1 ring, it can mark their commitment to one another before they officially get engaged.

It’s not Poundland’s first foray into the wedding market, having previously released £1 engagement rings.

The placeholder rings were made with cubic zirconia and embellished with fake gem stones.

