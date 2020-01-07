when-does-manifest-season-2-premiere-on-nbc?

Season one of NBC’s Manifest turned out to be a huge hit with audiences and the season two premiere airs tonight. Keep reading for more details.

The wait for season 2 of NBC’s Manifest has been long but the wait is finally over. It’ll premiere later tonight, giving us answers we’ve been pondering over since the season 1 finale concluded.

To quickly recap, the season one finale ended with Zeke (Matt Landon) and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) in an altercation where a gun was involved. Their final scene together included the gun being fired, but it cut to black before we could find out who was injured…or killed.

There’s also the matter of Cal’s vision of the Stone family dying. He didn’t see exactly how, but an image of their gravestones made the prophecy known to all. Teases from season two have provided glimpses of Flight 828’s crash site so it’s possible they will meet a grisly fate after all.

On the other hand, maybe creator Jeff Rake is taking us for us an M. Night Shyamalan-esque twist. TV promos for season two have highlighted the site of a plane crash and it’s unlikely that NBC’s marketing team would promote the big reveal of Flight 828 actually crashing in prior to the premiere.

Furthermore, we should be wary of what we see until the end, that is assuming season two doesn’t wrap on yet another massive cliffhanger. And based on what we’ve seen thus far, we wouldn’t put it past the Manifest writing team to do so.

As far as where you can stream the season two premiere of NBC’s Manifest, it’ll be available on Hulu tomorrow, Jan. 7, 2020. The remaining episodes of season two will follow a similar schedule, becoming available on Hulu the day after it airs on NBC.

We should note that Manifest may move to NBC’s exclusive streaming service when it launches in April. Hulu will probably retain streaming rights to the show for the next year or so, but we can’t say for certain what’ll happen afterward. Perhaps the NBC series will stream simultaneously on both.

Are you excited for NBC’s Manifest season two premiere? Let us know in the comments.