when-does-love-island-2020-start?

Love Island 2020 is hitting our screens soon with the very first winter edition of the show that seeks to help singles find love on TV.

The latest series of the show – and the first ever to be filmed and air in January as opposed to over the summer – will be based in a brand new villa in South Africa.

The villa, located in an exclusive neighbourhood in Cape Town, has been refurbished and fitted out especially for the show, which will apparently feature a more body-diverse cast than previous seasons of the reality TV series.

Although the cast of Love Island 2020 has not been announced yet, there are rumours that Sophie Piper, sister of TV host Rochelle Humes, will be heading into the villa, as well as Pete Wicks’ friend Alisha LeMay.

The brand new series of winter Love Island starts next week on Sunday 12 January on ITV2.

Following Caroline Flack’s alleged row with boyfriend Lewis Burton, arrest for assault and subsequent court appearance, the original Love Island host has been replaced by TV presenter Laura Whitmore for the new series starting next week.

Caroline pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating during an appearance at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court at the end of December 2019. The star is due to appear in court again on 4 March.

Meanwhile, Laura said she was ‘in disbelief and shock’ at having landed the Love Island presenting gig.

After it was confirmed that Laura would be replacing Caroline, the Irish-born star said: ‘To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

‘I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.

‘I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.’

She continued: ‘Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new Islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me… not a chance!’

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12 January 2020

