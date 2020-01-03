when-does-dancing-on-ice-2020-start?

It’s almost time for the celebs to get their skates on as Dancing on Ice 2020 is due to kick off soon.

This year, 12 celebrities are again taking to the ice to see if they have what it takes to impress the judges and take home a shiny trophy at the end of all.

As the countdown to the start of the season keeps ticking away, here’s what you need to know about where and when you can tune in to the latest series of Dancing on Ice…

When does Dancing on Ice start?

Dancing on Ice 2020 is set to kick off on Sunday, January 5.

The first episode will be broadcast on ITV from 6pm until 8pm.

This year, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are coming back to present, and Olympic gold medal-winning skaters Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will be returning to the judging panel along with dancer Ashley Banjo.

Jason Gardiner will not be returning however, with Dancing On Ice series one contestant, Doctor Who alum and all-round gem John Barrowman replacing him.

This series will also feature the show’s first-ever same-sex couple in the form of Ian ‘H’ Watkins of Steps and skater Matt Evers.

A source previously told Metro.co.uk that H had asked Dancing On Ice bosses whether he could be partnered with a professional of the same gender.

‘After conversations with the Dancing on Ice production team, H enquired as to the possibility of being paired with a male pro skater,’ they said.

‘Dancing on Ice were fully supportive of a same-sex partnership and as such this year H will be paired with Matt Evers.’

Dancing on Ice 2020 begins Sunday at 6pm on ITV.

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Lisa George fears she’ll ‘walk out’ just days before show starts because of ‘anxiety’

MORE: Michael Barrymore updates fans on broken wrist after being forced to quit Dancing on Ice





