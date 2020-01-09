when-does-ardal-o’hanlon-leave-death-in-paradise-to-be-replaced-by-ralf-little?

After having played DI Jack Mooney for three years, Ardal O’Hanlon revealed in 2019 that he would be exiting Death In Paradise.

Ardal said: ‘I’ve spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney (solving over 20 murder cases in my time there!) It’s been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world.

‘However, it’s time to move on and explore other opportunities – preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I’m confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!’

As we wait for the first episode of the new season to drop, here’s what we know about when his replacement Ralf Little will be taking the reigns.

When does Ardal O’Hanlon leave Death In Paradise?

We don’t know exactly when Ardal will be leaving the show, but we do know that his exit will come sometime during season nine.

On the subject of why he chose to leave Death In Paradise, Ardal told Metro.co.uk: ‘There’s never just one specific reason but I feel like I overstayed my welcome and it was four summers of my life spent away from my family, they need me.

‘I feel like you can get too much of a good thing, and I think this is the kind of show that traditionally has always changed the lead because it is a very demanding job and you are away from home for huge periods of time.’

He also added that he felt there was nowhere else for his ‘character to go’.

He continued: ‘You know, something has to give and also in terms of the character, I don’t think it was anywhere else for it to go really.

‘My exit should be a surprise for the audience and I think they’ll be delighted to see Ralf coming in as he’s a great actor.’

In the first episode of season nine, which is due to air tonight, New Year’s Eve revelry is cut short when a masked man stabs a woman in her home.

Jack and the team must find out who the killer is before they strike again…

Death In Paradise series 9 starts tonight, Thursday 9 January, at 9pm on BBC One.

