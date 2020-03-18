when-doctor-stone-season-2-dropping?-read-to-find-out!

Dr Stone is one of those manga series which is very popular and also it is published in the Weekly Shonen Magazine. But the thing is not a long ago this, was adapted into an anime series, which consists of 24 episodes. The ending of the first season was pretty mind bending, which is why fans of this spectacular animie series want to know is if a second season is on its way.

The makers of Dr Stone is quite happy and moreover looking forward to giving more of scientific knowledge to the fans in Dr Stone season 2.

Plot of Season 1

The story of Season 1 revolves around Taiju Oki, Senku Ishigami and Yuruziha Ogawa, in the beginning. It was really shocking when Taiju proposed Yuruziha and the green light almost made things bad for humanity. After being petrified for almost 3700 years. Senku and Taiju wake up.

Source: Toho Animation

Possible Plot and Cast of Season 2

Dr Stone’s first season had a pretty mind bending ending. Now the question is what can fans expect from Season 2? According to our sources we might end up seeing Taiju and Yuzuriha reprising their respective roles in the second season as well. With that being said, Dr Stone season 2 will is expected to bring more mind bending packed episodes to make our day to life. This spectacular anime series will make up the Stone Wars arc from the manga, said to be one of the most popular.

Where to watch the spectacular anime series Dr. Stone Season 2

Dr Stone animie series is soley accessible in the English subbed version on Crunchyroll. Dr Stone Dropped its first season at 12: 00 am on Saturdays Eastern Standard Time. Fans will be eagerly waiting for the second season to drop.