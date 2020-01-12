when-did-laura-whitmore-and-iain-stirling-start-dating-and-are-they-engaged?

Love Island is blasting back on to our screens on Sunday night for its first ever winter series – and there’s been a change in the ranks.

Because Laura Whitmore is stepping in as presenter after Caroline Flack quit the current series in the wake of her assault charge – and she’s already made her debut in the villa as the first coupling of the series gets underway.

The move means that Laura’s presenting alongside her boyfriend, comedian Iain Stirling – who is once again back to provide the witty narration for the series.

But just how long have the pair of them been together – and is there a wedding in their future?

Here’s what you need to know…

When did Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling start dating?

Laura and Iain began dating back in 2017.

The presenter told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about their first date during an appearance on This Morning, saying: ‘He brought me to a comedy gig, so we sat in a dark room, faced not directly towards each other and then watched his friends perform. Then we met his friends and his friend’s family.

‘We didn’t really talk to each other, and Iain was wearing… he’ll kill me for saying this… he was wearing a backpack and I thought he’d come from school or a jog somewhere, but it turns out he was working all day and got quite sweaty in his clothes, so he bought a new outfit and a backpack and put his old clothes in the backpack and came to the date.

‘At the end of the date, he said, “Oh we should have just gone for a drink, shouldn’t we?”.’

The pair are still going strong however, with each making an appearance on the other’s Instagram on a regular basis.

Are Laura and Iain engaged?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

As far as we know, the pair of them are not engaged – although Iain didn’t take too kindly last summer to Piers Morgan quizzing him about when he planned to pop the question.

The Good Morning Britain presenter said: ‘You’re on Love Island, but you’re actually with the beautiful Laura Whitmore. ‘A, how have you managed to do this? And B, when are you going to make an honest woman of her?’

Iain retorted: ‘There are many people I would discuss personal matters with Piers, sadly you are not one of them.’

Love Island kicks off on ITV2 on Sunday night at 9pm.

MORE: Love Island bosses ‘refuse to back down to public’ as fans demand Ollie Williams be removed over hunting photos





