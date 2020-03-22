when-can-you-expect-the-final-season-of-‘how-to-get-away-with-murder’?-read-further-to-know-all-the-details

The ever successful TV series How to Get Away With Murder is presently airing its sixth season. The show is centered around Annalise Keating and her five students who try to decipher a murder and figure out the killer.

The show is very popular among the audience and they can’t wait for the rest of the current season to be aired. We see the complete process of unweaving the mystery of the whole case. The series’ sixth season will be returning on 2nd April 2020 for its tenth episode.

Cast and characters

Netflix

This season will be the last season for the show. The filming for this season has already ended. The cast for this season is Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, Billy Brown will be playing Nate Lahey, Alfred Enoch will be playing Gobbins, Liza Weil will be playing Bonnie, Jack Falahee will be playing Connor Walsh among many others.

The official trailer for the last season was released way back, and you can watch it here while you wait for the show to get started up again. Since this is the last season of the show there have been a lot of hype surrounding it. Many fan theories also emerged as to predict how the final moments of the characters in the show will play out.

Unanswered questions

Fans had a lot of questions after the last episode which aired in November 2019. Annalise and Robert were shown with romance brewing between them. Will it prevail in the next episodes? Is Sandrine actually dead? Even if she is not then was her death planned to be executed? Fans are hoping that all these will be answered in the next episodes to be aired.

Let’s hope that How to Get Away with Murder final season exceeds our expectations.