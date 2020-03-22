when-can-we-watch-‘good-girls-season-3’-on-netflix?-do-we-have-to-wait-for-long?-read-this-article-to-find-out-every-detail.

‘Good Girls’ is a crime comedy series which is launched by Jenna Bans. This series premiered on NBC and Netflix. The story of the show revolves around three Michigan mothers, two of them are sisters, who are facing financial crisis. They all decided to rob off a supermarket for solving the problems. But once, the store manager recognizes one of them for a reason other than money heist.

After two such interesting and thrilling seasons, people are now waiting for the release of Season 3 on Netflix.

When Season 3 will release?

Good Girls’ Season 3 was released in early 2020, this time. NBC has confirmed the date of release for Season 3 as February 16, 2020. Season 3 will have a total of 16 episodes rather than 10 or 13 episodes in Season 1 and Season 2 respectively. Till now, 7 episodes are aired so far on NBC.

There is still no confirmation given by Netflix for the streaming date of Season 3.

Is there any trailer for Season 3?

Yes, NBC has released its trailer to give some sneak peak of Season 3.

Cast and Characters

The three main characters of the series, that is, the mothers will definitely be seen. Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth, a mother of 4 children, Retta will be playing Ruby Hill, Beth’s best friend and Mae Whitman as Annie Marks who is younger sister of Beth and mother of Sadie will be seen again.

Manny Montana as Christropher, Reno Wilson as Stanley and some of the new characters can also be seen.

Storyline of Season 3

In new season, Beth has made a new friend and now is struggling to overcome from the guilt of Rio’s death. Dean is facing consequences of doing the work differently. The terms of the three mothers will not be good.

For further updates, stay tuned.