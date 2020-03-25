when-can-we-see-season-2-of-‘demon-slayer:-kimetsu-no-yaiba’?-check-all-the-details-inside-regarding-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more.

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is a manga series which is written by Koyoharu Gotōge. The series follows the story of a kind and intelligent boy named Tanjiro Kamado. His family is attacked by a demon and his sister got transformed into a demon. After this, he becomes a demon slayer to save his sister. It is telecasted on GTV, GYT, BS11, and some other Japanese television channels.

Season 1 was already released earlier and reached a good response. Now, it’s the time for the release of Season 2. Here are some major updates you should know.

There is no confirmation for the official date of its release. It might be possible that it will release in the year2021 because of the movie of Demon Slayer. The movie is about to release in the fall of 2020.

They usually take one project per year due to limited funds. Therefore, there are chances of getting it late.

CAST & CHARACTERS: Who all will be seen?

The main leads of the manga series will be returning. Tanjiro Kamado voiced by Natsuki Hanae, Nezuko Kamado voiced by Akari Kito, Zenitsu Agatsuma voiced by Hiro Shimono, Inosuke voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and many more can be seen.

There are chances of seeing some new characters in Season 2.

What can be the expected plot?

No trailer is launched yet for the upcoming season therefore we can’t tell what is going to happen. The movie will start from where it had left in the Season 1. We will get to see more adventures of Tanjiro to save the life of her sister and protect everyone from the demon.

We are looking forward for an amazing and more thrilling season. For further updates, stay connected!