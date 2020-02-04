when-can-liverpool-win-the-premier-league-title?

It is surely now only a matter of time before Liverpool seal their first Premier League title.

This weekend the Reds, now on 73 points, moved even further clear of Manchester City, who lie second on 51 points after Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are now poised to end their 30-year wait for the English title, to go with the Champions League and Club World Cup successes picked up over the last year.

Mathematically, Liverpool need a further 17 points from their remaining 13 games to be absolutely certain of lifting the title.

Were they continue their remarkable winning run – they’ve dropped just two points all season – that means that, barring rearranged fixtures, they would have the chance to become champions against Crystal Palace at Anfield when the two sides meet on March 21.

Such a scenario would raise the intriguing possibility of a guard of honour for the Reds in their next Premier League match – away at Manchester City on April 4.

The top five | As it stands

However, any points dropped by City would potentially bring forward Liverpool’s crowning moment – indeed, another slip-up could even see Klopp’s men given the chance to claim the title in just five games’ time, in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park.