when-can-liverpool-clinch-premier-league-title?-reds-inching-closer-after-beating-bournemouth

Liverpool’s undefeated Premier League run could be over, however the title celebrating gets closer. Weekly after losing 3-0 at Watford, the Reds are actually just three wins from claiming the crown after beating Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday.With the growing season set to complete in May, all signs indicate Liverpool likely clinching the title in early April. Here’s the schedule in the league, the initial the title could be won by them and what probably the most likely scenario is.Liverpool’s remaining Premier League scheduleMarch 16: at EvertonMarch 21: vs. Crystal PalaceApril 5: at Manchester CityApril 12: vs. Aston VillaApril 20: at BrightonApril 25: vs. BurnleyMay 2: at ArsenalMay 9: vs. ChelseaMay 17: at NewcastleWhat’s the initial the team can win the league?Liverpool could actually win the league at Manchester City on April 5. If the club wins its next two games, it’ll setup a dramatic matchup at the Etihad contrary to the defending champs for the title. That certainly will not be easy at all also it appears like City can get yourself a least a acquire of this one if it plays well. What seems probably may be the team clinching on April 12 against Aston Villa or at Brighton on April 20. Just how many points does Liverpool need alone?Not factoring in whatever Manchester City does, winning just three of the rest of the 10 games will clinch the title. Maybe it’s another three, last three or any combination. There is a chance they are able to win less but still win, assuming Manchester City drops points.

Is Liverpool likely to function as earliest crowned champion?It will likely be close. The record for earliest Premier League title win is one of the 2000-01 Manchester United team that win it on April 14, and also with the defeat to Watford, they’re on pace to break the record by way of a couple days on April 12 against Aston Villa.