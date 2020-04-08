when-“black-panther”-is-hitting-the-screens-and-who’s-the-new-villain-in-the-life-of-“king-of-wakanda”???

The good news is Black Panther is officially confirmed. Yes, it’s happening. Even before Marvel revealed phase 4 of MCUs, Kevin Feige affirmed that its next installment is going to happen. And further, he said he has nothing to reveal, but we will absolutely do it. At comic con, he reassured the renewal. So here’s all you need to know about the return of the King of Wakanda.Writer and director Ryan Cooglerfor sure bringing back the original cast. Seeing the box office collection, why wouldn’t he? The official release date is scheduled for 6th May 2022. It may be happening in early phase 5 or phase 4 of Marvel.After defeating Michael b Jordan’s Erik Killmonger and Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Chadwick Boseman’s T’ Challa was crowned as king and protector of Wakanda. Wakanda will be attacked again with either Namor or princes Zanda. This is all the possibility after Aquaman’s Fame wants to make a classic MCU’S debut after being alluded to in Endgame.He said: “I’d be really interested to see, you know, what kind of king he is with experience and how that affects his performance in the stories.”Killmonger has definitely proved his worth as antagonist, and to the extent, he has solved Marvel’s pesky ‘villain problem.’ He even won the best villain award at MTV movies and TV awards. But it’s unlikely he would return. However, nothing is certain in the superheroes world.The cast includes Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi), and Angela Bassett (Ramonda, T’Challa’s mother).Most of the cast members are said to return with some new faces.