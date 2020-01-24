when-are-the-brit-awards-2020-on-tv?

The BRIT Awards are back for their 40th year of celebrating British musical talent.

The ceremony, which will air on ITV on 18th February, will see the Lady Britannia statuette awarded to eight of the 45 nominees, which include Charlie XCX, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy.

There will also be performances on the night from nominees Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Mable to name just a few.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards 2020.

When are the BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards will be televised live, from London’s O2 Arena, on ITV at 7pm on 18th February. This year’s show will mark be the Brit Award’s 40th, so the committee have something special in store for February’s ceremony.

“We have had a fresh look at the BRIT Awards this year,” said The BRITs Committee chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK David Joseph. “Most importantly we will be putting creativity, British culture and exceptional performances at the heart of the show to make BRITs night a world class celebration.”

Who is hosting the BRIT Awards?

Comedian Jack Whitehall is returning to host the ceremony for his third year in a row.

The stand-up comic is best known for his roles in Fresh Meat and Bad Education and the comedy documentary series Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father.

Jack Whitehall said: “I’m delighted to be back hosting The BRITs for a third time! I’m excited for another night of trying not to put my foot in it in front of the biggest names in the music industry.”

Jack Whitehall (Getty, EH)

Who are the nominees?

Radio presenter Alice Levin announced the BRIT nominations on 11th January this year. The winners of the musical gongs are decided by 1,200 music industry experts throughout the UK.

The committee announced last year that fewer awards will be given out so that there is “plenty more time on the night for music”. The number of categories has been reduced from 14 to nine, with Best International Group, BRITs Global Success Award, Video Award, Best British Producer and Outstanding Contribution to Music getting the chop.

Here are the nominees:

Male Solo Artist:

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy – Location

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You loved

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks like A heart

Sam Smith & Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

Tom Walker – Just You and I

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave – Psychodrama

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Stormy – Heavy is the Head

Best New artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler the Creator.

Rising Star – winner announced in December 2019

Beabadoobee

Celeste (winner)

Joy Crookes

Are people happy with the nominations?

When the nominees were announced, many people were quick to point out that women are noticeably absent in a few of the categories, including MasterCard Album of the Year and Best Group.

Across the unisex categories, there are only four nominations for female artists while the other 26 nominations are men. Two of the female nominations are held by the same woman – 23-year-old singer-songwriter Mabel. The other two nominations are for Miley Cyrus and Normani.

Not enough women in the Brit nominations, disappointing but not surprising at all — Aaliyah (@notwithoutsuzy) January 12, 2020

Who will be performing at the BRIT Awards 2020?

BRIT nominees Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Stormzy will join Rising Star winner Celeste on the O2 stage for performances throughout the evening.

Both Stormzy and Harry Styles have been nominated for Male Solo Artist and Mastercard Album of the Year, with Stormzy also securing a Song of the Year nomination. Lewis Capaldi has nominations for Best New Artist and Male Solo Artist under his belt.

Billie Eilish has been nominated for Best International Female Solo Artist, while Mabel is nominated in three categories – Best New Artist, Best Solo Artist and Song of the Year for her single Call Me Up.

Who won BRIT Awards last year?

British Male Solo Artist: George Ezra

British Female Solo Artist: Jorja Smith

British Group: The 1975

British Breakthrough Act: Tom Walker

International Group: The Carters

International Male Solo Artist: Drake

International Female Solo Artist: Ariana Grande

BRITs Global Success Award: Ed Sheeran

British Artist Video Award: Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj – ‘Woman Like Me’

Best British Producer: Calvin Harris

British Single: Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – ‘One Kiss’

Mastercard British Album of The Year: The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships

Outstanding Contribution to Music: P!nk

Critics’ Choice: Sam Fender

The BRIT Awards will air on ITV on 18th February at 7pm