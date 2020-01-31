when-are-the-baftas?-2020-date,-nominees,-host-and-venue-published

Award season is well underway and with the Baftas immediate drawing shut, followers will obtain to note the utterly in movie recognised for his or her excellence.

The lavish ceremony is on fable of of be held very soon as Britain’s an much just like the Academy will get voting.

This 365 days’s tournament is already marred with controversy after critics pointed out the inability of female nominees within the Very finest Director class.

In assorted areas within the ladies’ classes – Leading Actress and Supporting Actress – Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson were nominated twice while there were no nominations for non-white stars.

The Irishman has been nominated for Very finest Film (Netflix)



The 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards shall be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, and can very well be accessible to place a query to on BBC One at 9pm.

This may maybe occasionally be broadcast on BBC One, and after it has aired this may maybe additionally be accessible on BBC iPlayer – an proper time is but to be launched.

Who’s nominated this 365 days?

The nominees within the principle classes are …

BEST FILM

• 1917

• The Irishman

• Joker

• Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

• Parasite

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

• 1917

• Bait

• For Sama

• Rocketman

• Sorry We Overlooked You

• The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker ()



DIRECTOR

• 1917 – Sam Mendes

• The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

• Joker – Todd Phillips

• Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

• Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

LEADING ACTRESS

• Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

• Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Myth

• Saoirse Ronan – Exiguous Girls folk

• Charlize Theron – Bombshell

• Renee Zellweger – Judy

Laura Dern in Marriage Myth (Netflix)



LEADING ACTOR

• Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

• Adam Driver – Marriage Myth

• Taron Egerton – Rocketman

• Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

• Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

• Laura Dern – Marriage Myth

• Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

• Florence Pugh – Exiguous Girls folk

• Margot Robbie – Bombshell

• Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTOR

• Tom Hanks – A Very finest Day within the Neighborhood

• Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

• Al Pacino -The Irishman

• Joe Pesci – The Irishman

• Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

CASTING

• Joker – Shayna Markowitz

• Marriage Myth – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

• Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

• The Private Historical previous of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe

• The Two Popes – Nina Gold

Brad Pitt and Leonadro DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ()



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

• Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

• Knives Out – Rian Johnson

• Marriage Myth – Noah Baumbach

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

• Parasite – Han Jin Gained, Bong Joon-ho,

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

• The Irishman -Steven Zaillian

• Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

• Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

• Exiguous Girls folk – Greta Gerwig

• The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten

Who’s web web hosting the tournament?

BBC long-established Graham Norton will purchase over from Joanna Lumley as presenter of the Baftas.

Norton first introduced the TV Baftas 15 years ago, but February 2020 will tag his debut as the Film Awards host.

Talking to Bafta, Norton stated: “I’m happy to be taking the helm of the biggest evening in British Film, the viewers at the Royal Albert Hall would be the biggest sofa I’ve ever confronted. I’m honoured to be following within the unparalleled footsteps of Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley.”

Where are the Baftas held?

The ceremony shall be returning to London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.