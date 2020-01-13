when-are-the-2020-oscar-nominations-released?-where-can-i-watch-them-and-who-will-be-nominated?

Awards season is now in full swing, and with plenty of movies in contention all anyone wants to know is when the Oscar nominations for 2020 will be announced.

And happily, we don’t have long to wait. The full list of nominations will be revealed (via the below livestream) by actors John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday 13th January, with the stream running from 5.18am-5.41am Pacific Time (that’s 1.18-1.41pm UK time).

You can watch the nominations as they unfold in the stream above, ahead of the hostless ceremony taking place on Sunday 9th February where the final winners will be announced.

Expect plenty of nods for films like Todd Philips’ Joker (which racked up an impressive raft of nominations for the film Baftas and won two Golden Globes), Sam Mendes’ World War One drama 1917, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama The Irishman.

More wildcard entries like Rocketman, Knives Out, Hustlers, Little Women, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit could also turn up, though it’s less sure that all of these particular movies will have been selected for the shortlist, deserving though they may be.

It’s also possible that movies like Lulu Wang’s The Farewell and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite will pick up some significant nominations outside the Foreign Language category, with both films attracting plaudits and nominations at other major ceremonies.

In the acting categories a nomination for Joaquin Phoenix in Joker seems almost assured, and other nods could include Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez.

Check back here for the full list of nominations as and when they’re announced.

BEST PICTURE

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain & Glory

Parasite

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen 2

Stand Up – Harriet

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In a Warzone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run ChaCha

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbour’s Window

Saria

A Sister

BEST EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker