when-are-the-2020-oscar-nominations-released?-where-can-i-watch-them-and-who-will-be-nominated?

Awards season is now in full swing, and with plenty of movies in contention all anyone wants to know is when the Oscar nominations for 2020 will be announced.
And happily, we don’t have long to wait. The full list of nominations will be revealed (via the below livestream) by actors John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday 13th January, with the stream running from 5.18am-5.41am Pacific Time (that’s 1.18-1.41pm UK time).
You can watch the nominations as they unfold in the stream above, ahead of the hostless ceremony taking place on Sunday 9th February where the final winners will be announced.
Expect plenty of nods for films like Todd Philips’ Joker (which racked up an impressive raft of nominations for the film Baftas and won two Golden Globes), Sam Mendes’ World War One drama 1917, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama The Irishman.
More wildcard entries like Rocketman, Knives Out, Hustlers, Little Women, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit could also turn up, though it’s less sure that all of these particular movies will have been selected for the shortlist, deserving though they may be.
It’s also possible that movies like Lulu Wang’s The Farewell and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite will pick up some significant nominations outside the Foreign Language category, with both films attracting plaudits and nominations at other major ceremonies.
In the acting categories a nomination for Joaquin Phoenix in Joker seems almost assured, and other nods could include Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez.
Check back here for the full list of nominations as and when they’re announced.
BEST PICTURE
BEST DIRECTOR
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain & Glory
Parasite
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into The Unknown – Frozen 2
Stand Up – Harriet
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In a Warzone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run ChaCha
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbour’s Window
Saria
A Sister
BEST EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Parasite
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker