when-ameesha-patel-was-kicked-out-of-movies-because-of-sanjay-dutt-(throwback)

Ameesha Patel and Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood is quite unpredictable. Acts of revenge are a common sight. When Vivek Oberoi had revealed in Farah Khan’s chat show how the entire industry had sidelined him over his infamous spat with Salman Khan, it was an eye-opener for many on how the industry works and the way the strings are attached.

Vivek Oberoi is not the only star to have suffered the aftermath of an ugly spat. Ameesha Patel has also gone through something similar. It all began in the year 2012 when the who’s who of Bollywood were present at David Dhawan’s elder son Rohit Dhawan’s sangeet ceremony in Goa. Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanyaata and Ameesha Patel were among the guests.

Celebs at Rohit Dhawan’s sangeet ceremony

According to a Times Of India report, Ameesha came to the sangeet wearing a chaniya-choli that left most of her cleavage exposed. Dutt is protective of the actress as she was good friends with his wife Manyata until recently and also has been his co-star in several films. He asked her to cover-up. Then he went a step ahead, took her dupatta from her shoulder and draped it around her to make her look ‘decent’, an act that did not go down well with Ameesha.

If reports are to be believed, Ameesha did not like Sanjay Dutt’s gesture and questioned him on telling her how she should be dressing. An industry insider revealed, “Sanju is a very traditional guy who doesn’t like women wearing revealing outfits. He politely told her that she was like his sister and shouldn’t dress like that. He also took her dupatta (which she had taken on the side) and covered her bosom.”

“He never imagined that she would have a problem with that. But Ameesha just took off. She started screaming and yelling at Dutt asking him who was he to tell her such things and what she did was none of his business. Sanju was taken aback and quietly walked off from the scene of the ‘crime’. The next day he flew back to Mumbai,” the insider added.

Ameesha Patel with Ranbir Kapoor

Many people tried to mellow down the situation but Ameesha paid no heed to anyone. The repercussions of the same were soon to take place when Ameesha was removed from two movies – one being David Dhawan and the other, Priyadarshan – as Sanjay Dutt had denied working with the actress.

At last, when nothing worked, Ameesha went onto nullify the rumours saying that nothing of such sort had happened at the party and Sanjay Dutt has always been protective of the actress. “Sanju is very protective about me. He’s such a dear friend that he can never ever misbehave. In fact, Sanju would himself kill if someone would try to touch me. He wouldn’t allow even a fly to hurt me. All these cheap rumors of ‘misbehavior’ is sheer nonsense and spread by jealous losers,” she was quoted as saying by TOI.

Ameesha’s words had no meaning after the mess was created and ever since then none could help Ameesha’s dipping career to sail smooth.