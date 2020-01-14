when-ajith-got-a-call-from-vijay

11 sinking cities to disappear by 2100













The fans of Ajith and Vijay might get into arguments at the drop of the hat, but the actors have always maintained cordial relationship. It comes from the fact that they have mutual respect for each other’s works. Now, here is yet another example where Thalapathy congratulated Thala after watching his film.

Ajith Kumar and Vijay.PR Handout

Vijay Congratulates Vijay

Well, SA Chandrasekhar, father of Vijay, has said that Vijay congratulated Ajith and director Siruthai Siva after watching Viswasam. This, he revealed at the Vikatan Awards recently after presenting Best Entertainment Movie of the Year for the film, which hit the screens for Pongal 2019.

SA Chandrasekhar’s comments have been welcomed by the general audience, who want the fans of both the actors to understand about the good relationship shared by Ajith-Vijay and stop fights over trivial things.

In the recent years, the fights between Ajith and Vijay fans have intensified to an extent where they dragged the family members of both the actors into their issues. No amount of messages from the actors to stop these clashes has helped the cause as they continue to engage in war-of-words every now and then.

SAC’s Praise for Nerkonda Paarvai

A couple of months ago, SA Chandrasekhar had praised Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai. He had appreciated the actor for letting go his image to do a message-oriented movie. Talking about Viswasam, the filmmaker said that he was into tears while watching the father-daughter sentimental portion.

SA Chandrasekhar impressed with Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai.PR Handout

He also had stated that Ajith and Vijay are good friends and visit each other’s home, regularly.

Meanwhile, Ajith is busy with H Vinoth’s next movie Valimai. The shooting of the film is happening at a brisk pace. Whereas Vijay is working on Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.