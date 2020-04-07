when-aamir-khan-had-an-awkward-moment-while-kissing-pooja-bedi

|

Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood. The actor aces in filmmaking and always get into the skin of the character. Back in the 90s, Aamir Khan was also considered as the chocolate boy of Bollywood, all thanks to his romantic films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dil, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Ishq and so on. We consider Emraan Hashmi as the serial kisser of Bollywood. But back in the 90s, Aamir Khan was known as the serial kisser of Bollywood. Right from his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to his last release Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir has kissing scenes in almost every films. Especially, his passionate kissing scene with Karisma Kapoor in Raja Hindustani is still popular amongst the masses. But do you know that Aamir Khan had an awkward moment while kissing his co-star Pooja Bedi during a lovemaking scene? Aamir Khan’s Kissing Scene With Pooja Bedi Aamir Khan’s 1992 film, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander is one the most celebrated films of his career. The film is still fresh in everyone’s mind and loved by all the generations. Apart from cycling and romantic song like Pehla Nasha, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander was also popular for the passionate kissing scene between Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi. At that point of time, audiences were smitten by Pooja Bedi’s hotness and killer looks. When Aamir Khan felt Awkward While Shooting A Love-Making Scene With Pooja Bedi Apart from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Aamir had also got a chance to romance Pooja Bedi in his 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank starring Rajinikanth, Juhi Chawla and Archana Joglekar in pivotal roles. As per the reports published in multiple portals, when Aamir and Pooja were asked to perform a passionate kissing scene, they got uncomfortable. For those who are unaware, Pooja Bedi had a cameo scene in Aatank Hi Aatank. Speaking about the incident, Pooja once told in an interview, “We had to shoot a lovemaking scene for one of our movies, in the rain. It’s really awkward and unromantic to shoot a sex scene when you are surrounded by 50 people.” “I remember that after the shoot, Aamir and Me went to the room and sat quietly for more than thirty minutes, as we were so uncomfortable. After a while, Aamir broke the ice and asked if I wanted to play chess and I said yes,” Pooja added. Notably, they both denied doing the retake of the scene but it was eventually chopped out from the film, Aatank Hi Aatank. Karisma Kapoor Recalls A Kissing Scene With Aamir Khan Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s passionate kissing scene from Raja Hindustani is still considered as one of the longest kissing scenes in Bollywood. The scene is a turning point of the film but Karisma felt that it was gruelling to shoot for. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Lolo recalled a kissing scene and said, “We have been through gruelling circumstances. People say, ‘oh, that kiss’ and all, but what we have gone through that shoot for three days… In Ooty, in February… we were like, kab khatam ho raha hai yeh kiss scene (when is this kiss scene getting over)!” Talking about work, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s directorial venture Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning film, Forrest Gump. Notably, the film also stars South actor Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. Also Read : Kangana Ranaut Chooses Aamir Khan Over Ranbir Kapoor; Is Alia Bhatt The Reason Behind It?