whca-removes-one-america-news-from-donald-trump-briefings,-citing-violation-of-coronavirus-social-distancing-guidelines

The White House Correspondents’ Association voted to remove conservative outlet One America News Network from the pool rotation at President Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefings, after its correspondent violated social distancing guidelines.

In a letter to members, the WHCA board wrote that they voted to remove the outlet, known for its pro-Trump coverage. They cited a policy, put in place because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, that limits the briefing room to just 14 correspondents. No reporters are allowed to stand on the sidelines.

“We did this because a reporter for this outlet twice attended press briefings in contravention of this policy,” the WHCA said. “We do not take this action lightly. This is a matter of public safety.”

The reporter and the outlet was not identified, but other members have complained about the presence of Chanel Rion, its chief White House correspondent. OANN has a seat in the briefings, but only as part of a rotation of outlets, and Rion has been present even on days when she was not assigned.

Paula Reid, CBS News White House correspondent, wrote on Twitter that One America News “is in the rotation of reporters who get to attend briefings but seem to think they get to play by different & put safety at risk.” The Los Angeles Times reported that Rion was asked at a previous briefing to leave, but she refused and said she was there as a guest of Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.