WhatsApp’s much-anticipated dark mode is finally here – but only for some lucky users

WhatsApp has finally introduced the ‘dark mode’ its fans have been anxiously waiting for.

However, only a certain group of people are able to let this new function brighten up their lives.

The feature will turn the app’s background black, potentially alleviating eye strain and slowing the drain of your phone battery.

But despite long-standing rumours about the introduction of dark mode, it has not yet materialised.

Now it’s been rolled out to people who are testing a beta version of the app for Android.

Yesterday, some Android beta users were given the chance to try out dark mode, which is now likely to be tested on iOS before being rolled out to the general public.

The website WABetaInfo – which tests early versions of the WhatsApp software – said the dark ‘theme’ can be selected manually.

A new battery-saving option is also being tested which switches on the mode whenever a phone’s charge is running low.

WhatsApp users have been eagerly awaiting ‘dark mode’ for months or even years.

Last year, some of them found a sneaky way of accessing the feature rather than waiting for its official release.

On Twitter, several Android users claimed there’s a way of accessing the mode immediately.

They said that all you need to do is open WhatsApp, copy a link to a YouTube into a chat and then open it so it displays ‘picture in picture’ inside the conversation.

The trick worked for some people, but not for others.

Yes it works! 😅 While keyboard is open

Thank you pic.twitter.com/pMHQ353qEC — Meet Doshi ❁ (@meetdoshiii) December 10, 2019

WhatsApp has included a new ‘dark wallpaper’ in a beta version of its software, the code detectives at WABetaInfo have discovered.

This was hailed as evidence that a full dark mode is finally on the way.

‘In the 2.19.327 beta update, the Dark Theme is not available yet, but we found some hidden tracks about its improvements,’ WABetaInfo wrote.

‘In particular, in this beta version, we found that WhatsApp is working on a Dark Default Wallpaper, based on the same night blue colors of the Dark Theme!

‘Implementing the Dark Wallpaper might be one of the last things that WhatsApp had to implement. We are finally getting closer and this Dark Theme seems amazing!

‘We don’t know when the Dark Theme will be released, but we will certainly publish an article about any other change and an announcement when WhatsApp is rolling out the feature for everyone!’

The road to darkness has been long, torturous and emotional.

Earlier this year, some WhatsApp users were hit hard by a rumour suggesting the dimmer mode would never be released to the public.

WhatsApp is working on a Default Dark Wallpaper for the Dark Theme (under development)!

‘I know that it might be very ironic, but WhatsApp has completely removed the dark mode (that was under development) in the Android app,’ WEBetaInfo tweeted.

The news prompted a minor outpouring of rage.

‘WhatsApp is going to be dead,’ one fan tweeted.

‘There are no interesting features anymore.

‘Honestly, I won’t update WhatsApp anymore until i know that there is a new interesting feature.’

‘WTF?’ another person roared. ‘OUR DAM EYES HURT AT NIGHT WHERE TF IS DARK MODE?’

Apple has already embraced dark mode which is built into iOS 12 and it became available on its computers with the release of MacOS Mojave.