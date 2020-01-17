what’s-your-top-travel-tip-for-2020?-and-where-should-everyone-avoid?

The sky is grey, the winds are blowing, any remnants of festive joy have been reduced to the occasional rogue Quality Street wrapper found in a pocket. This can only mean one thing. It’s time to buck up your ideas and start planning your 2020 holidays.

We’ve got an opinion (or two… or a thousand) on where you should go. We have created a collection of 1,000 Dream Trips from around the planet, covering everything from adventure to romance via cruises and culture. It is a veritable smorgasbord of inspiration – give it browse.

If that wasn’t enough, we have also put our heads together and selected the 20 destinations that we think have a particular pull for 2020. The list ranges from familiar cities like Marrakech, Porto and Tokyo to adventurous faraway lands like Bhutan and Svalbard, to one or two destinations you might not have heard of (the Kvarner Gulf or Valence, anyone?).

But that’s our opinion on the matter. Now, we want to hear your thoughts. Comment at the bottom of the article to impart your wisdom on the following topics:

1. Where are you going on holiday this year?

A jaunt to the British seaside? A getaway to a familiar European city, or perhaps an adventure to the other side of the planet? Where are you off to in 2020? We want to hear where you’ve booked, and why you’re excited about that place.

2. Which destinations do you recommend people visit?

A secret spot in Provence? An underrated country that deserves more attention (and tourism)? Or perhaps somewhere closer to home that claims a special spot in your heart. We want to hear the destinations which you would urge a friend to visit.

We put the question out on Twitter and have had some superb recommendations already, ranging from Colombia to Western Australia to the Isle of Skye – plus a nod towards what somebody alleges to be the finest pub in Britain.

We want to know YOUR top #travel tip for 2020. Where is the one place you would urge people to visit this year – and where should they avoid? Reply below and we will feature the best suggestions in an article on @Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/HPRLctbAAY — Telegraph Travel (@TelegraphTravel) January 16, 2020

3. Which places should people avoid this year?

We’ve all had a nightmare holiday – are there any that you would be loath to relive? Share your stories, and offer advice to fellow Telegraph Travel readers on the places they should avoid like the plague.

How to get involved?

Simply comment below to join the conversation, or tag @TelegraphTravel on Twitter. The best comments will appear in an article next weekend on #SunshineSunday – watch this space.