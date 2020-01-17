what’s-your-most-memorable-top-of-the-hub-experience?

After 54 years in business, the iconic Top of the Hub is set to close on April 18. A popular spot for tourists and locals alike, the scenic restaurant has been the setting for countless proposals, first dates, and birthday dinners.

Now we want to hear your story. What is your most memorable Top of the Hub experience?

Did you hold your graduation dinner there? Have you been a regular for decades? Maybe you have a great selfie sipping on a Level 52 cocktail? Did you fly across the country to meet a woman there on Valentine’s Day after your son talked you up on a local radio show? (Or does that only happen in “Sleepless in Seattle”?)

Fill out the survey, leave a comment below, or email us a photo with a short description at community@boston.com and your submission could be featured in an upcoming story on Boston.com.