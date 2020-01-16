what’s-your-message-to-tom-brady?

After 20 seasons with the Patriots and six Super Bowl wins, Tom Brady has become a regular fixture in New England. But this spring, Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career. He could choose to sign with the Patriots again, sign with a different team, or retire from the NFL entirely.

With the future of the Patriots quarterback in question, what is your message to Tom Brady? Let us know and your response could be featured in an upcoming Boston.com article.

