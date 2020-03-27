what’s-the-loki-disney+-series-really-about?

We still have a while to wait before the Loki Disney+ series arrives, and perhaps longer than expected depending on how long the current wave of production shutdowns throughout the business continues. But while we wait, we have some new details on the Marvel project from series creator and writer Michael Waldron. While the finer points of the story are being kept under wraps, Waldron has revealed what the show, in vague terms, will be about.

Michael Waldron was brought aboard the series last year. Loki will see Tom Hiddleston return as the trickster god, but what, precisely, we’re going to see remains pretty mysterious. During a recent podcast appearance, Waldron explained that we’ll see Thor’s ne’er-do-well adopted brother going through something of an identity struggle. Here’s what Waldron had to say about it.

“I think it’s the struggle with identity, who you are, who you want to be. I’m really drawn to characters who are fighting for control. Certainly you see that with Loki over the first 10 years of movies, he’s out of control at pivotal parts of his life, he was adopted and everything and that manifests itself through anger and spite towards his family.”

Indeed, Loki, ever since we were first introduced to him in Thor, has had something of a chip on his shoulder that has guided much of his wrongdoing. He tried to conquer Earth in The Avengers because he craved power that he could never have as Thor’s brother, for example. Yet, we’ve seen him, for brief moments, flirt with doing the right thing. It seems we’ll see the beloved villain sort through some of this complex emotion in the show.

Joining Tom Hiddleston in the cast will be Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Motherless Brooklyn) and Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday). What we know for sure is that Loki met his ultimate fate at the beginning of Infinity War at the hands of Thanos. Yet, he escaped with the Tesseract during the so-called time heist in Avengers: Endgame. So we’re likely going to see him hopping around time and space. However, his fate is already sealed. There is a predetermined endpoint to his journey, which could make things interesting.

Some brief footage from the show was featured in a Disney+ teaser that showcased the upcoming Marvel shows that also included WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We saw Loki locked up in an off-world prison threatening to burn the place to the ground. Other live-action shows in the works for the streaming service that will tie in heavily to the wider MCU include She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and Hawkeye. As it stands, Loki is expected to debut in early 2021. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. For more with Michael Waldron, check out his episode of The Writer’s Panel podcast.

Topics: Loki, Disney Plus, Streaming