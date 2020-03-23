what’s-open-on-the-gold-coast-right-now?

In a bid to flatten the curve, all non-essential gatherings have been cancelled. This includes clubs, pubs, nightclubs, restaurants, entertainment venues, cinema complexes and gyms, to name a few.What is still open are those essential places such as supermarkets, shopping centres and services such as public transport, hairdressers and schools.Here’s a list of the open shopping centres and restaurants offering takeaway at the moment.This article and its contents are current as at 23 March 2020. However, details can change at any time and it’s best to contact the event directly before you visit for their current opening hours.Activities: Experiences and attractionsThe majority of major attractions, including theme parks, have been closed to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. Venues that are remaining open include the following: Australia ZooLone Pine Koala Sanctuary (koala photos have been suspended)Shopping centres, supermarkets and grocery storesAll shopping centres, supermarkets, convenience stores, grocers, butchers, fishmongers and the like are allowed to stay open as they are essential to everyday life.Things to keep in mind when you go are the need to maintain good hygiene by washing your hands or sanitising regularly, maintaining social distance between other shoppers (1.5 metres or more) and opting to pay via contactless.Here are some of the larger stores staying open for you on the Gold Coast. Bear in mind that any cinemas, gyms and play areas in these centres have closed.Runaway Bay Centre: Trading as normal.Westfield: All Westfields in Australia and New Zealand are trading as normal.Pacific Fair: Trading as normal.Robina Town Centre: Trading as normal. Apple Store is closed until 27 March.Harbour Town Premium Outlets: Trading as normal.Circle on Cavill: Trading as normal.Chevron Renaissance Shopping Centre: Trading as normal.The Oasis Broadbeach Shopping Centre: Trading as normal.Australia Fair Shopping Centre: Trading as normal.Restaurants, cafes and pubs offering takeawayAs of 23 March 2020, licenced venues including restaurants, cafes and pubs must shut their doors to dine-in patrons. In response, many are now offering takeaway.This list is by no means complete and with policies changing rapidly, may change quickly. If in doubt, call up the establishment prior to arriving.Balboa, Palm BeachBetty’s Burgers, Robina, Pacific Fair and Surfers ParadiseBurleigh Pavilion, Burleigh HeadsHarvest, NewrybarLabart, Burleigh HeadsLupo, Mermaid BeachPipit, PottsvilleTasca, CoolangattaZeus Street Greek, Robina and Harbour TownKnow any other restaurants that have turned to takeaway? Let us know in the comments below so we can add them to our list.Alternatively, food delivery is also an option. You can find complete lists on apps like Uber Eats, Deliveroo and DoorDash.

Was this content helpful to you?

Stephanie Yip is the travel editor at Finder and has been writing about travel and lifestyle for over a decade. She has written for Travel Weekly, Escape, Thomas Cook Magazine, Showpo, The Nibbler and Hostelworld. She was also the editor of kids magazine DMAG. Stephanie has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Technology Sydney and has visited over 50 countries (and counting). She has a passion for sharing her experiences and knowledge of travel and helping readers stretch their dollars while on holiday.