what’s-open-in-perth-right-now?

With the Australian Government implementing a ban on non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and 500 or more people for outdoor gatherings, you may be wondering what’s open and accessible to you. Gyms, eat-in restaurants and cafes, indoor entertainment venues and cinemas are temporarily closedBefore you head out, check out our list of places that have their doors open. Many have introduced additional hygiene and safety measures. You can do your part by social distancing and practicing good hygiene when out and about.Note: The below is accurate as of 23 March 2020. Due to the changing nature of the situation, it’s best to get in contact with the venue or attraction prior to visiting to ensure they are open for business.Activities: Zoos, parks and sightseeingHere’s what’s still open: Kings Park: Open between 9am-5pm daily. The Information Centre is closed and free guided walking tours are suspended until further notice.Perth Zoo: Open from 9am-5pm daily. The zoo covers 19 hectares in an open space environment. In response to COVID-19, the zoo has hired additional cleaning staff and is increasing cleaning in high traffic areas.Bell Tower: The Bell Tower is open, but has reduced the tour schedule and implemented small tours to ensure social distancing measures are being met. General entry is available from 10am-4pm daily and the Bell Tower Experience tour is available at 11am and 1: 30pm between Monday – Saturday. All bookings must be made in person.AQWA: The Aquarium of Western Australia is open but has reduced their trading hours to 10am-3pm daily. No more than 100 people will be in the aquarium at one time and free hand sanitiser is available at entry and exit points throughout the building.Amaze Miniature Park: The outdoor attraction is open from 10am-4:3opm daily.Cohunu Koala Park: Open from 10am-4pm daily.Art Gallery of Western Australia: The gallery is open from 10am-5pm daily. Guided tours and Artist Activations are suspended until further notice.Shopping centres, markets and grocery storesShopping centres and supermarkets remain open, though opening hours may shift slightly at short notice. Shoppers are encouraged to use the tap and go payment method and use hand santiser that is likely to be found at the entry and exit point of a store.Fremantle Markets: Open on Friday from 8am-6pm and weekends from 8am-6pm.Westfield: All Westfield’s in Perth are open. Trading hours may vary between locations. Hand sanitiser is available at the Concierge desk and increased cleaning measures have been implemented.Forrest Chase: Stores are open and trading between 9am-6pm from Monday-Thursday, and between 9am-9pm on Friday. Woolworths in open from 8am-9pm on Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm on Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sunday.Carillon City: Open. Trading hours vary between stores.Restaurants and cafes: Where to get a bite to eatRestaurants and cafes are currently banned from letting customers dine at their venue. Don’t fret, though. Any restaurant or cafe that chooses to remain open during the lock-down is able to offer take-away. Some cafes and restaurants have altered their menus to reflect this and are also asking customers not to bring keep cups for takeaway coffee as a hygiene and safety precaution. Contact your local dining establishments to find out if they are open.

Courtney Edwards is a graduate travel publisher at Finder. She has a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in journalism and sub-majoring in English at Western Sydney University. She discovered her love for travel while completing a semester abroad in England and travelling around Europe. Courtney is passionate about sharing her travel experiences and tips to ensure travellers know where to the find the best information and deals.