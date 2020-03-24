what’s-open-in-canberra-right-now?

In response to COVID-19, all non-essential gatherings have been cancelled in Australia. Eat-in restaurants, gyms, pubs, clubs, entertainment venues and cinemas are closed until further notice. Places that offer essential service including supermarkets, schools and hairdressers are currently still open.If you need to head out, but don’t know what’s open, these are the shopping centres and takeaway restaurants still trading in Canberra.Note: The below is accurate as of 24 March 2020. Due to the changing nature of the situation, it’s best to get in contact with the venue or attraction prior to visiting to ensure they are open for business.Shopping centres and grocery storesIt’s business as usual for shopping centres and grocery stores. Just be mindful opening hours may shift slightly at short notice over the following weeks. Shoppers are encouraged to use the tap and go payment method, to use the hand sanitiser that is likely to be found at the entry and exit point of a store and to be mindful to keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres between yourself and other shoppers.If you’re heading to a larger shopping centre, cafes, restaurants, play areas and gyms will not be open.Canberra Centre: Open and trading as usual. Retailer trading times may vary.Homeworld: Open and trading as usual. Homeworld has increased the frequency of cleaning in high-touch areas, including bathrooms and common spaces.Majura Park Shopping Centre: Open and trading as usual.Manuka Shopping Precinct: Open and trading as usual. Retailer trading times may vary.Westfield: Westfield Belconnen and Westfield Woden are open. Trading hours may vary between stores. Hand sanitiser is available at the concierge desk and increased cleaning measures have been implemented.Restaurants and cafes: Where to get a bite to eatRestaurants and cafes are currently banned from letting customers dine inside their venue. Don’t fret, though. Any restaurant or cafe that chooses to remain open is able to offer takeaway. Some cafes and restaurants have altered their menus to reflect this and are also asking customers not to bring keep cups for takeaway coffee as a hygiene and safety precaution.These are the restaurants and cafes currently offering takeaway in Canberra: Restaurant/cafe name Suburb Amici BayCityAs Nature IntendedFyshwickBitten GoodfoodBraddonCanberra Magic KitchenKingstonCoyote CateringFyshwickHansel and GretelPhillipItalian and SonsBraddonKioskKingstonLa Empanada BakehouseGungahlinMorning GloryNew ActonNatural NineCityOlive at HawkerHawkerPho Phu QuocDicksonRebel RebelNew ActonTemporadaCityThree Mills BakeryFyshwick

Was this content helpful to you?

Courtney Edwards is a graduate travel publisher at Finder. She has a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in journalism and sub-majoring in English at Western Sydney University. She discovered her love for travel while completing a semester abroad in England and travelling around Europe. Courtney is passionate about sharing her travel experiences and tips to ensure travellers know where to the find the best information and deals.