what’s-open-in-brisbane-right-now?

All non-essential indoor gatherings of 100 people, outdoor gatherings of 500 people and restaurants, pubs and entertainment venues including cinemas have been forced to close.Despite this, essential venues are still open. This includes shopping centres, supermarkets and services such as hairdressers. Restaurants and cafes might be closed for seating, but many have also turned to takeaway and delivery options to keep afloat and ensure you can still tuck into your favourite meals.Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect to find open in Brisbane right now.This article and its contents are current as at 23 March 2020. However, details can change at any time and it’s best to contact the event directly before you visit for their current opening hours.Activities: Experiences and attractionsMost social activities and experiences are closed to help flatten the curve. Activities that are remaining open include: Australia ZooLone Pine Koala Sanctuary (koala photos have been suspended)Story Bridge Adventure ClimbShopping centres, supermarkets and grocery storesEssentials such as shopping centres and supermarkets are still open unless they’ve personally chosen not to. Extra measures are being taken in shopping centres and supermarkets to focus on increased hygiene and social distancing.Some things you can expect to find in supermarkets are hand sanitisers for customers, increased cleaning and marked lines at checkouts measured to maintain a healthy social distance.Shops are veering away from handling cash and enforcing the use of contactless payments.Westfield: All Westfield shopping centres in Australia and New Zealand are open and trading. Specific store times and openings may vary.Vicinity Centres: Taigum Square, The Myer Centre Brisbane, Buranda Village, DFO Brisbane and Milton Village are open and trading. Individual store opening times may vary.Queen Street Mall: Individual store opening times may vary.Brisbane Arcade: Trading as normal.MacArthur Central Shopping Centre: Trading as normal.Queens Plaza: Trading as normal.The Barracks Shopping Centre: Trading as normal. Individual store opening times may vary.Wintergarden: Trading as normal.Skygate: Trading as normal.Indooroopilly Shopping Centre: Trading as normal.Gasworks Plaza: Trading as normal.Restaurants, cafes and pubs offering takeawayWhile dine-in is no longer an option around the nation, takeaway and delivery are. Whether you’re supporting your local or prefer not to cook, these venues are now offering takeaway options.Note, if you’re ordering a coffee, cafes are refusing to accept keep cups to reduce the spread of COVID-19, so spare yourself bringing your keep cup.Policies are changing rapidly and if you’re unsure, call up your local establishment to see what their current dining options are.85 Miskin Street, ToowongThe Alliance Hotel, Spring Hill’Baja, Fortitude ValleyBarbecue Mafia, ChelmerBetty’s Burgers, all locationsBrewhouse, WoolloongabbaBrisbane Brewing Co, West EndBucci, Fortitude ValleyCantinho, Fortitude ValleyThe Charming Squire, South BrisbaneCiao Papi, BrisbaneCru Bar & Cellar, New FarmDrum Dining, NewsteadE’cco Bistro, NewsteadFelons Brewing, BrisbaneGerard’s Bar, Fortitude ValleyGoodtimes Gelateria, BrisbaneGreca, Brisbane CBDGreenhouse Canteen, South BrisbaneHarvey’s Bar and Bistro, Fortitude ValleyHellenika, Fortitude ValleyHello Please, West EndHonto, Fortitude ValleyIl Molo, BulimbaJimmy’s on the Mall, Brisbane CBDJocelyn’s Provisions, Fortitude ValleyJumbo Thai, Brisbane CBDLa Lune Wine Co, South BrisbaneMontrachet, King StreetMosconi, Fortitude ValleyMr & Mrs Jones, Portside HamiltonNaïm, PaddingtonNota, PaddingtonOne Fish Two Fish, Kangaroo PointPawpaw Asian Kitchen, BalmoralPig ‘N’ Whistle, all venuesRed Hook, Brisbane CBDRestaurant Dan Arnold, Fortitude ValleySame Same, Fortitude ValleyShucks Wine Bar, ManlySono Portside, HamiltonStanley, BrisbaneTai Tai, South BrisbaneTartufo, Fortitude ValleyThree Blue Ducks, Brisbane CBDWalter’s Steakhouse, Brisbane CBDYoko Dining, Brisbane CBDZeus Street Greek, all locationsKnow any other restaurants that have turned to takeaway? Let us know in the comments below so we can add them to our list.

Was this content helpful to you?

Stephanie Yip is the travel editor at Finder and has been writing about travel and lifestyle for over a decade. She has written for Travel Weekly, Escape, Thomas Cook Magazine, Showpo, The Nibbler and Hostelworld. She was also the editor of kids magazine DMAG. Stephanie has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Technology Sydney and has visited over 50 countries (and counting). She has a passion for sharing her experiences and knowledge of travel and helping readers stretch their dollars while on holiday.